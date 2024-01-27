Is Justin Tucker the most accurate kicker in NFL history? Ravens star's stats explored

Justin Tucker is one of the most essential players in the history of the Baltimore Ravens. The Texas alum has been a vital part of the franchise for over a decade, and he remains the team's not-so-secret weapon in the kicking department. The Ravens signed Tucker as an undrafted free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft, and it wouldn't be an exaggeration to call it one of the finest undrafted free agent signings of all time.

Yes, Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He has made an astonishing 90.2% of his attempted field goals. The legendary kicker has attempted 438 field goals in his career and has converted 395. This means that the 34-year-old has scored 1,649 points in his illustrious career.

Who is the least accurate kicker in NFL history?

While Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, the less illustrious title of the least accurate kicker in NFL history belongs to the late San Francisco 49ers kicker Tommy Davis.

Davis played in the NFL for 10 years with the 49ers; he made 130 field goals out of 276 attempts for 47.1% accuracy. This record is the worst in the NFL's history of players with over 100 field goal attempts. Interestingly, Davis made two Pro Bowls in his career and earned a 1965 Pro Bowl nod. He ended his career scoring 738 points, of which 348 were extra points.

Is Justin Tucker a Hall of Famer?

Yes, Justin Tucker is a Hall of Famer in waiting. He is one of the most decorated placekickers in NFL history. The American has earned five first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections, a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and a Super Bowl ring. He also holds the NFL record for longest field goal — 66 yards.

Tucker has enjoyed several great seasons, but his most accurate one came in 2016 when he made all but one of his field-goal attempts, going 38-for-39 with a 97.4% completion rate.

The Baltimore Ravens faithful will hope Tucker is his usual clutch self in the AFC Championship Game versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 28. The Chiefs have a top-five defense in the league, so the Ravens might have to score a field goal or two. Luckily, they can rely on the most accurate kicker in NFL history during the high-tension moments.