Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney will not play in Super Bowl 2024. The outspoken wideout has dealt with injuries throughout the postseason and will not be lining up versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Adam Schefter reported that, according to a league source, Toney is not expected to play today. The pass catcher was off the final Super Bowl LVIII injury report. In his place, we expect Rashee Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to get more targets from Patrick Mahomes. We may have seen Toney lineup in a Chiefs jersey for that last time.

Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 injury report: What happened to Kadarius Toney?

According to ESPN, Kadarius Toney has not played a snap of football since the Chiefs' Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots. Toney deflected a pass to a defender for an interception for the second time in that game this season.

Toney's absence from the Super Bowl is the latest episode in an enjoyable 2023-24 season for the Florida alum. He notably made headlines earlier in the playoffs. He said he was "not hurt" in a viral Instagram Live segment after the Chiefs' win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

Toney's absence from Super Bowl 2024 puts a lid on a disappointing season for the one-time Super Bowl champion. He amassed just 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in the regular season.

Toney isn't the only Chiefs' starter missing this year's Super Bowl game. According to the team's injury report, Joe Thuney and Charles Omenihu are ruled out of the big game. Thuney is dealing with a pectoral injury, while Omenihu suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Furthermore, starters Skyy Moore, Prince Tega Wanogho and Jerick McKinnon are currently questionable. That means they're 50-50 for appearing on Sunday's big stage versus the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium.

Here's what you need to know about Super Bowl 2024:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon