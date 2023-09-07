Is Kadarius Toney playing tonight vs. Lions? Update on Chiefs WR ahead of 2023 NFL Week 1 clash

Kadarius Toney was one of the key weapons for Patrick Mahomes last season. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver played a pivotal role in helping his team clinch the Super Bowl title.

Toney is a big part of the Chiefs’ plans in 2023 as well. However, the 24-year-old was sidelined for most of the preseason after suffering a knee injury.

Nonetheless, on Sunday, the Chiefs confirmed that Toney will play in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. The wideout is also listed as active on the Kansas City roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also provided an update on Toney this week. While speaking to reporters, he said:

“Right now, he (Toney) is good to go. He's moving around pretty well. We'll take it day by day.”

Since superstar tight end Travis Kelce is ruled out with an injury, Toney will be one of Mahomes' top targets on Thursday night against the Lions. The Chiefs vs. Lions game is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

What happened to Kadarius Toney?

Is Kadarius Toney playing tonight vs. Lions?

Toney suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp in July. The player went down injured after returning a punt before some of his teammates had even arrived on the field.

Toney had a partially torn meniscus in his knee, according to reports. He missed the entire preseason due to surgery, but it appears like the receiver will be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Kadarius Toney's stats in the 2022 NFL season

Toney finished the 2022 regular season with 171 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions. He also added 59 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground across seven games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Toney caught the touchdown pass that put the Chiefs in the lead early in the period. He later set up another touchdown with a 65-yard punt return.