Is Kareem Hunt playing today? Update on Browns RB for Week 7 vs. Colts

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kareem Hunt's availability for the Cleveland Browns' game against the Indianapolis Colts is doubtful. In order to determine whether he is healthy enough to play, the running back is likely to evaluate his thigh during pregame exercise.

Hunt was added to the injury list after missing practice on Wednesday due to a thigh issue. Even though the Browns labeled him as "DNP" on the official injury report, he subsequently participated in limited practice on both Thursday and Friday. As a result, there is certainly some chance that he will play this week.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This season, Kareem Hunt has played a crucial role in the offensive plays of the Browns. The seasoned WR amassed 47 rushing yards and one score on 12 rushes in the Browns' Week 6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He also added a trio of catches for 24 yards.

Should you trade Deshaun Watson? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Hunt entered the league in 2017 after the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the third round of the draft. His career stats up to this point have been respectable, as he has 32 touchdowns in 79 appearances made.

# As per the latest update, Hunt will play in Week 7.

Expand Tweet

Cleveland Browns' Kareem Hunt's replacement

Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns is officially labeled as "questionable" because of a thigh injury, but the team is prepared to patiently await how he performs during a warm-up session before making a call on his participation.

Jerome Ford, the 2022 NFL draft pick, is likely to take on more responsibilities, while Pierre Strong Jr. should see a slight boost in touches if Kareem Hunt, who will be a game-time decision, is unable to start. The team also elevated running back Deon Jackson from the practice squad on Saturday.

After the Browns lost running back Nick Chubb to a knee injury that would end his season in September, Hunt re-signed with the team.

Expand Tweet

Despite a rough season with the Browns in 2022, Hunt, 28, managed to rush for 468 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 35 passes for 210 yards and another score.

Still worrying about who to start for Steelers-Rams? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your decision easier