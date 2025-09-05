  • home icon
Is Kareem Hunt playing tonight vs Chargers? Chiefs RB's status explored for Week 1 game in Brazil

By Arnold
Published Sep 05, 2025
Kareem Hunt has been a talking point for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into their 2025 season. The running back re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal this offseason and is expected to play an important role for the team.

Ahead of Kansas City's Week 1 clash against the LA Chargers, fans want to know if Hunt will play in the contest on Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Is Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt playing tonight vs. Chargers?

As things stand, Kareem Hunt is expected to play for the Chiefs in their Week 1 clash against the Chargers on Friday night. The running back is listed as active on the Kansas City roster.

Hunt took part in full practice sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He is not dealing with any injury and is expected to be a full-go against the Chargers.

The Chiefs drafted Hunt with the No. 86 pick in 2017. The Chiefs released him in October 2018 after a videotape surfaced of the RB pushing a woman to the ground and then kicking her.

Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns in the 2019 offseason. He spent five years with the team.

Hunt returned to the Chiefs in September 2024. He finished last season with 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 200 carries, while also adding 176 yards on 23 receptions across 13 regular-season games, helping Kansas City win the AFC West.

Hunt and the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, Hunt and co. will aim to begin their 2025 season with a win over the Chargers.

Here are some key details for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game, where you can catch Hunt in action:

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NA, KSHB 41 for locals in Kansas City
  • Live stream: YouTube or Fubo
  • Venue: Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

