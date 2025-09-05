Is Kareem Hunt playing tonight vs Chargers? Chiefs RB's status explored for Week 1 game in Brazil

Kareem Hunt has been a talking point for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into their 2025 season. The running back re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal this offseason and is expected to play an important role for the team.

Ahead of Kansas City's Week 1 clash against the LA Chargers, fans want to know if Hunt will play in the contest on Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Is Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt playing tonight vs. Chargers?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt - Source: Getty

As things stand, Kareem Hunt is expected to play for the Chiefs in their Week 1 clash against the Chargers on Friday night. The running back is listed as active on the Kansas City roster.

Hunt took part in full practice sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He is not dealing with any injury and is expected to be a full-go against the Chargers.

The Chiefs drafted Hunt with the No. 86 pick in 2017. The Chiefs released him in October 2018 after a videotape surfaced of the RB pushing a woman to the ground and then kicking her.

Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns in the 2019 offseason. He spent five years with the team.

Hunt returned to the Chiefs in September 2024. He finished last season with 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 200 carries, while also adding 176 yards on 23 receptions across 13 regular-season games, helping Kansas City win the AFC West.

Hunt and the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, Hunt and co. will aim to begin their 2025 season with a win over the Chargers.

Here are some key details for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game, where you can catch Hunt in action:

Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NA, KSHB 41 for locals in Kansas City

Live stream: YouTube or Fubo

Venue: Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil

