Is Keenan Allen playing tonight? Injury update on Chargers WR ahead of Week 2 clash vs Chiefs

Is Keenan Allen playing tonight? The Los Angeles Chargers receiver picked up a hamstring injury in the opening game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. There were concerns ahead of the Week 2 encounter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Fantasy football managers are also keen to find out whether Allen will make their team for the Thursday night game.

Unfortunately, Keenan Allen will not play against the Chiefs. He did not practice with the team on Tuesday either. Earlier this week, Chargers coach Brandon Staley hinted that Allen may not be fit to face the Chiefs. But on Thursday, the Chargers listed Allen as 'out' for their second game of the season.

An MRI scan on Allen's injury did not reveal any extensive damage. The Chargers will be hoping the 30-year-old can return to action quickly, for they are weaker without him on the field.

Keenan Allen's fantasy football update and predictions

Keenan Allen will not play against the Chiefs on Thursday night

Allen plays as a wide receiver for the Chargers. He was drafted by the franchise in 2013 and has become a key player for them ever since. Allen is a five-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2017.

Allen managed four receptions and 66 receiving yards in Week 1 before his injury. This got him a mere 6.6 fantasy points. But this is not reflective of how good he will be for the rest of the campaign.

Last season, Allen recorded 1,138 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He racked up 151.8 fantasy points throughout the course of the season, averaging 9.5 fantasy points per game. Although this is far from prolific in terms of fantasy, he is expected to have a bigger year by many analysts.

Keenan Allen alternative picks for your fantasy team

Since Allen won't feature against the Chiefs, you obviously shouldn't include him in your fantasy team this week. The likes of Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Jalen Guyton are likely to get an opportunity in Allen's absence. Don't release him though, he will doubtless be back in the near future.

