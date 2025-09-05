  • home icon
  Is Keenan Allen playing tonight vs the Chiefs? Chargers WR's status revealed for Week 1 clash

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 05, 2025 17:45 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Keenan Allen rejoined the LA Chargers in August, agreeing to a one-year $8.52 million contract, after spending a season with the Chicago Bears.

The wide receiver was selected by the Chargers in the third round in 2013. Allen spent 11 seasons with the team and was selected to six Pro Bowls before he was traded to Chicago ahead of the 2024 campaign. He returned to LA after the retirement of Mike Williams.

Allen recorded 904 catches, 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns during his first stint with the franchise. He earned his sixth Pro Bowl season in 2023, when he hauled in a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards.

Will Allen make his second debut for the Chargers on Friday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Corinthians Arena in Brazil? Let's find out.

Will Keenan Allen play on Friday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs?

Keenan Allen participated in training camp drills after returning to the LA Chargers in August; however, he didn't see action in any preseason games.

Allen also participated fully in each of the practice sessions the team held this week. It's a good sign that the veteran receiver could play in Brazil.

There are high hopes that the Chargers will overcome their lack of postseason progress with Allen and the other offensive weapons they brought in.

It will be interesting to see Allen's role in LA's offense following the emergence of Ladd McConkey last season. Additionally, the team has Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, Derius Davis and rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith as wideout options.

Whatever his role would be, Allen's extensive experience should positively help the development of the young group.

How to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game?

After Thursday's matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys to kick off the 2025 season, the LA Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. The game will be held at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, in the second game of Week 1.

Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Live Streaming: YouTube, YouTube TV, NFL+

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst), Stacy Dales (sideline reporter)

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

