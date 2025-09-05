Is Keenan Allen playing tonight vs the Chiefs? Chargers WR's status revealed for Week 1 clash

Keenan Allen rejoined the LA Chargers in August, agreeing to a one-year $8.52 million contract, after spending a season with the Chicago Bears.The wide receiver was selected by the Chargers in the third round in 2013. Allen spent 11 seasons with the team and was selected to six Pro Bowls before he was traded to Chicago ahead of the 2024 campaign. He returned to LA after the retirement of Mike Williams.Allen recorded 904 catches, 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns during his first stint with the franchise. He earned his sixth Pro Bowl season in 2023, when he hauled in a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards.Will Allen make his second debut for the Chargers on Friday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Corinthians Arena in Brazil? Let's find out.Will Keenan Allen play on Friday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs?Keenan Allen participated in training camp drills after returning to the LA Chargers in August; however, he didn't see action in any preseason games.Allen also participated fully in each of the practice sessions the team held this week. It's a good sign that the veteran receiver could play in Brazil.There are high hopes that the Chargers will overcome their lack of postseason progress with Allen and the other offensive weapons they brought in.It will be interesting to see Allen's role in LA's offense following the emergence of Ladd McConkey last season. Additionally, the team has Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, Derius Davis and rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith as wideout options.Whatever his role would be, Allen's extensive experience should positively help the development of the young group.How to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game?After Thursday's matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys to kick off the 2025 season, the LA Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. The game will be held at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, in the second game of Week 1.Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 5 at 8:00 p.m. ETLocation: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, BrazilLive Streaming: YouTube, YouTube TV, NFL+Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst), Stacy Dales (sideline reporter)