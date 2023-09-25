Is Kenneth Gainwell playing tonight? Eagles RB's Week 3 status explored

Kenneth Gainwell will return to the Philadelphia Eagles lineup for their Week 3 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Sept. 25. The running back missed the Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings with a rib injury.

However, Gainwell returned to full practice with the Eagles during the week. He looked in good spirits after being removed from the team's injury report.

Gainwell is listed as active on the Philly roster. Barring any late injury or setback, he is expected to start against the Buccaneers in the MNF contest at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

What happened to Kenneth Gainwell?

As per reports, Kenneth Gainwell suffered a rib injury in Philadelphia's Week 1 against the New England Patriots. He carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and added four catches for 20 yards to help the Eagles record a 25-20 win in their season opener.

However, Gainwell was subsequently ruled out for Week 2 against the Vikings as he was dealing with his rib injury. The good news for Philadelphia is that their star running back is now set to return to action in Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Gainwell is tipped to start alongside D’Andre Swift in the Eagles' offensive backfield against Tampa Bay.

How to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers? TV schedule and live stream details

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be telecast live on ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 25.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on NFL+ and Fubo TV.

Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Date: Monday, Sept. 25

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: NFL+ and Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will suffer their first defeat of the season when they clash in Week 3.