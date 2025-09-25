Is Kenneth Walker III playing tonight? Seahawks RB's status revealed for Week 4 TNF vs. Seahawks

The 2025 NFL season started slow for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. He only managed 10 rushes for 20 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. However, things have worked in his favor since, as he has amassed 29 rushes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games.Walker, who scored two touchdowns on Sunday, will try to maintain his strong play when the Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.Will Kenneth Walker III play on TNF vs. the Arizona Cardinals?Kenneth Walker III is not dealing with any injuries and will be active for Seattle in the Thursday Night Football game versus Arizona.The running back is expected to shoulder the majority of his team's backfield workload as Zach Charbonnet is still recovering from a foot ailment. Charbonnet is designated as questionable.Walker is known for his explosiveness and bouncing off tackles. However, he'll face a huge challenge as Arizona's run defense has given up the fourth-fewest rushing yards this season.Opposing running backs have had success in the passing game against the Cardinals. Christian McCaffrey recorded 73 yards on nine receptions in Week 1, while Jaylen Warren had four receptions for 86 yards in Week 2. However, Walker might not be able to enjoy this kind of success since Seattle hasn't utilized him much as a pass-catcher this season.Walker has a strong individual career record against the Cardinals, with three touchdowns and 430 yards on 106 attempts in five games. Despite scoring all three of his touchdowns against Arizona as a rookie in 2022, he has amassed 80 yards in each of the five meetings.Thursday's primetime game might have a significant impact on the NFC West standings, as the Seahawks and Cardinals are both 2-1. Walker is expected to be the driving force behind Seattle's attempt to secure a crucial divisional win.How to watch the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 4 TNF game?The NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals is scheduled for Thursday at State Farm Stadium.Here are the television and streaming information for the Thursday Night Football game.Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 25Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaTV: Amazon Prime VideoAnnouncers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: FuboTV