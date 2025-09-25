  • home icon
  Is Kenneth Walker III playing tonight? Seahawks RB's status revealed for Week 4 TNF vs. Seahawks

Is Kenneth Walker III playing tonight? Seahawks RB's status revealed for Week 4 TNF vs. Seahawks

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 25, 2025 16:50 GMT
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
Is Kenneth Walker III playing tonight? Seahawks RB's status revealed for Week 4 TNF vs. Seahawks (image credit: IMAGN)

The 2025 NFL season started slow for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. He only managed 10 rushes for 20 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. However, things have worked in his favor since, as he has amassed 29 rushes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games.

Walker, who scored two touchdowns on Sunday, will try to maintain his strong play when the Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Will Kenneth Walker III play on TNF vs. the Arizona Cardinals?

Kenneth Walker III is not dealing with any injuries and will be active for Seattle in the Thursday Night Football game versus Arizona.

The running back is expected to shoulder the majority of his team's backfield workload as Zach Charbonnet is still recovering from a foot ailment. Charbonnet is designated as questionable.

Walker is known for his explosiveness and bouncing off tackles. However, he'll face a huge challenge as Arizona's run defense has given up the fourth-fewest rushing yards this season.

Opposing running backs have had success in the passing game against the Cardinals. Christian McCaffrey recorded 73 yards on nine receptions in Week 1, while Jaylen Warren had four receptions for 86 yards in Week 2. However, Walker might not be able to enjoy this kind of success since Seattle hasn't utilized him much as a pass-catcher this season.

Walker has a strong individual career record against the Cardinals, with three touchdowns and 430 yards on 106 attempts in five games. Despite scoring all three of his touchdowns against Arizona as a rookie in 2022, he has amassed 80 yards in each of the five meetings.

Thursday's primetime game might have a significant impact on the NFC West standings, as the Seahawks and Cardinals are both 2-1. Walker is expected to be the driving force behind Seattle's attempt to secure a crucial divisional win.

How to watch the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 4 TNF game?

The NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals is scheduled for Thursday at State Farm Stadium.

Here are the television and streaming information for the Thursday Night Football game.

Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 25

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

