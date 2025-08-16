Is Kenny Pickett playing today? Browns QB's status explored for preseason game vs Eagles

Quarterback Kenny Pickett missed the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers last week due to a hamstring injury. With rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel also missing that game with a hamstring injury of his own, it was another rookie, Shedeur Sanders, who impressed, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14 passes.Is Kenny Pickett playing today?With the Browns scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday for their second preseason game, Kenny Pickett is not expected to suit up against his former team. His hamstring injury hindered his practice this week, as he only threw six passes on Wednesday and Thursday overall between 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.Kenny Pickett has been dealing with a hamstring ailment since the first week of camp, so he mainly watched practice from the sidelines this week. Pickett will try to get back to full fitness ahead of the Browns' third and final preseason game next week. Following that game, the Browns will start preparing for their regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.Who will start at quarterback for the Browns against the Eagles in Kenny Pickett's absence?Shedeur Sanders performed well against the Carolina Panthers in the first week of the Browns' preseason, but he won't be able to build on that showing this week. The Colorado product sustained an oblique injury on Wednesday while throwing during a joint session with the Eagles.Sanders' status was given a &quot;day-to-day&quot; designation by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in his Thursday press conference.&quot;Felt it early, I think, warming up and felt it throughout individuals, and we took a look at it. If it's a right guard, you can play through that,&quot; Stefanski said. &quot;When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So unfortunately, we're going to put him down for a little bit here.&quot;We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds, but we need to be smart because he's a thrower. You can't push those things. We'll work through all those things. Snoop [Tyler Huntley] knows exactly what to do and how to do it. We'll see who else is available, but we have to get through today before I know that.&quot;There have been reports suggesting that if he is deemed fit enough, Dillon Gabriel will start against Philadelphia. If he can't play, Tyler Huntley will start under center. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at 1 p.m. ET. NFL Network will broadcast the game.