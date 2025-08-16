  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Kenny Pickett playing today? Browns QB's status explored for preseason game vs Eagles

Is Kenny Pickett playing today? Browns QB's status explored for preseason game vs Eagles

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 16, 2025 14:06 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Is Kenny Pickett playing today? Browns QB's status explored for preseason game vs Eagles - Source: Imagn

Quarterback Kenny Pickett missed the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers last week due to a hamstring injury. With rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel also missing that game with a hamstring injury of his own, it was another rookie, Shedeur Sanders, who impressed, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14 passes.

Ad

Is Kenny Pickett playing today?

With the Browns scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday for their second preseason game, Kenny Pickett is not expected to suit up against his former team. His hamstring injury hindered his practice this week, as he only threw six passes on Wednesday and Thursday overall between 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Kenny Pickett has been dealing with a hamstring ailment since the first week of camp, so he mainly watched practice from the sidelines this week. Pickett will try to get back to full fitness ahead of the Browns' third and final preseason game next week. Following that game, the Browns will start preparing for their regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Who will start at quarterback for the Browns against the Eagles in Kenny Pickett's absence?

Shedeur Sanders performed well against the Carolina Panthers in the first week of the Browns' preseason, but he won't be able to build on that showing this week. The Colorado product sustained an oblique injury on Wednesday while throwing during a joint session with the Eagles.

Ad

Sanders' status was given a "day-to-day" designation by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in his Thursday press conference.

"Felt it early, I think, warming up and felt it throughout individuals, and we took a look at it. If it's a right guard, you can play through that," Stefanski said. "When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So unfortunately, we're going to put him down for a little bit here.
Ad
"We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds, but we need to be smart because he's a thrower. You can't push those things. We'll work through all those things. Snoop [Tyler Huntley] knows exactly what to do and how to do it. We'll see who else is available, but we have to get through today before I know that."

There have been reports suggesting that if he is deemed fit enough, Dillon Gabriel will start against Philadelphia. If he can't play, Tyler Huntley will start under center. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at 1 p.m. ET. NFL Network will broadcast the game.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications