Is Kenny Pickett playing tomorrow? Exploring Steelers QB's status for Wildcard Round vs Bills

Kenny Pickett was the first-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, picked to be the franchise's successor to Ben Roethelisberger and get them back to prominence. He's been in and out of the lineup this year for various reasons, and many are wondering whether or not the banged up QB is going to suit up and play in a snow-filled playoff game.

Is Kenny Pickett playing?

Kenny Pickett will be active for the game on Monday evening, but he is not the starter. Since returning from the Injured Reserve with an ankle injury, the former first-round pick has been the backup. That was just for one week, but it is continuing into the postseason.

Mason Rudolph will once again be in his place Monday night. The quarterback eventually took the starting role after Pickett landed on Injured Reserve and hasn't looked back. He took over for the listless Mitch Trubisky and went 3-0, guiding them to a playoff spot.

That is the main reason he is starting and Pickett isn't. The offense has searched for help all season long, even going so far as to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada in an effort to galvanize the offense.

Mason Rudolph took over for Kenny Pickett

What it evidently took to get the offense flowing was turning to backup Rudolph. Trubisky couldn't get things moving any better than Pickett could have, so the Steelers turned to Rudolph and he's been playing very well.

He will face his biggest test on the road against the Buffalo Bills in what is expected to be a completely snowy game with difficult conditions and a tough environment, but the Steelers feel that he's their best option at the moment.

If something were to happen to Rudolph, Pickett is next in line. He's currently serving as the backup and is healthy enough to play, though it's hard to envision him getting into the game barring an injury to Rudolph.

Rudolph has been excellent in getting the ball down the field, tossing touchdowns of 60 or more yards three times in three games. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson have been playing well with Rudolph as well, so Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has opted to run with the hot hand.

It is not clear what the future holds for the Steelers, Rudolph and Pickett. However, should Pittsburgh's season continue with an upset win this weekend, it is extremely likely that it is Rudolph's job to lose.