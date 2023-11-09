Is Khalil Herbert playing vs Panthers? Bears RB’s status explored for Week 10 TNF

Khalil Herbert was a rare positive in a disappointing season for the Chicago Bears, racking up 272 rushing yards in just 51 carries over the first five games. However, he has missed all the games after Week 5's Thursday Night Football with a high ankle sprain.

A return on Thursday Night Football against one of the teams with the worst record in the league might be the perfect opportunity for a comeback. Check out his status for the Thursday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers.

Khalil Herbert injury update

The running back has been listed on the injury report through all days of the week, but he has been a full participant during all practices and will play against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

Khalil Herbert hurt his ankle during the Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Chicago Bears got their first win of the season. During his absence, the backfield turned into a combination of D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson.

Herbert has been estimated as a full participant for all Bears practices throughout the week. With the team playing a Thursday game, there are no regular practices - just walkthroughs.

The Chicago Bears don't have much to fight for, but there's one interesting caveat to this game: whatever the result, their draft position will "suffer". They currently hold the 2nd and the 3rd overall picks, but the 2nd overall pick originally belonged to the Carolina Panthers due to the Bryce Young trade back in March.

That way, the Bears can win this game and still remain on the hunt for Caleb Williams with the Panthers' original draft pick. Playing Khalil Herbert would give them a nice edge.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers: TV schedule and live stream details

The Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Week 10 NFL game will air on Prime Video. The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Here's all you need to know about the Bears-Panthersgame:

Game : Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers

: Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Stadium : Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Date : Thursday, Nov. 9

: Thursday, Nov. 9 Start Time : 9:20 p.m. ET

: 9:20 p.m. ET TV Channel : Prime Video

: Prime Video Streaming: Fubo TV