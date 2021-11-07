Is Kyler Murray playing tonight against the 49ers in Week 9?

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are off to a magnificent start to the season so far. They are 7-1 and despite a loss in Week 8 to the Green Bay Packers, the Cardinals are in prime position for the playoffs.

At the end of the game vs. the Packers, Murray suffered what appeared to be some sort of lower leg injury.

Will Kyler Murray play tonight against the 49ers in Week 9?

Kyler Murray's participation is unclear ahead of today's game against the San Francisco 49ers as he is battling an ankle injury to his left foot.

The former first overall pick has played magnificently and has helped the Cardinals to one of the best records in the NFL. Murray took no part in any of the practice sessions this week.

Therefore his participation is doubtful.

It’s the scenario Kliff Kingsbury basically predicted. No practice this week, but he and Kyler both said he could still play. I would anticipate Murray as game-day decision.



Murray will take pre-game warmups alongside the medical staff and trainers as they aim to assess his capability. Kliff Kingsbury said earlier in the week that it would be a game-time decision for Murray.

The head coach is hesitant to risk his star quarterback but may be tempted to start Murray in a big divisional game.

The Cardinals are being careful with their franchise quarterback

Kliff Kingsbury laid the law on Murray in the buildup to the game. The head coach feels Murray must be ready to perform at a high level if he wishes to play:

"We're not going to put them out there unless he can function, He wants to play, so we'll see."

Murray is certainly confident in his ability to play today. The former Oklahoma Boomer Sooner said he'd be ready to play irrespective of his lack of practice time:

"I think I'll be good to go on Sunday if I just know the game plan and get the mental reps,"

General manager Steve Keim weighed in on the debate as well. The longtime front-office leader backed up Kingsbury's comments about not wanting to risk Murray in the long term:

“I know Kyler can play, he extremely tough, and I don’t think there are any questions in our organization internally about his mental makeup or his willingness to play through anything. We have to be smart whether he is going to play or not and think about the big picture. We have to make sure we don’t re-aggravate something or do something that is going to hurt us later in the season."

The 49ers are preparing for Murray and backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Moreover, the Cardinals will have two game plans for either quarterback.

McCoy took first-team reps in practice all week. Consequently, he should be ready to play.

Murray's status is still unclear. And it won't emerge until much later in the afternoon. The star quarterback is 50-50 right now, and no one knows if he will start.

