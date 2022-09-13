Is Kyzir White still playing in the NFL? 

Kyzir White is a 26-year-old linebacker who played for West Virginia during college. He now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

White was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He is a 6'1" linebacker who ran a 4.69 40-yard dash in his draft combine.

White signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Eagles in March 2022. That marked the end of his tenure with the LA Chargers, where he played the first four seasons of his career.

Kyzir White was a regular face in the Los Angeles Chargers defense since his sophomore year in the league. He was the starting linebacker for the Chargers in his last season with the team.

In the win against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, Kyzir White made his debut for the Eagles. He ended the game with four solo tackles and one assist. Fair to say, it was an impressive debut from the young linebacker.

He is now hoping to make an impact on an emerging Philadelphia Eagles team. They are an excellent side, and White would love to contribute to their success this season.

A look back on the career of Kyzir White

Kyzir White started his career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. In his rookie season, the linebacker from West Virginia only featured in three games, where he had twelve tackles and five assists.

In his sophomore year in the league, White played 16 games and became a regular feature of the Chargers team. In that breakout season, Kyzir White recorded 25 tackles and 15 assists, along with an interception. (Source: StatMuse)

White played 11 games in his third year with the Chargers, had 50 tackles and 27 assists, and made the first sack of his NFL career.

Last season, White played all 17 games for the high-flying Chargers team. He had 90 tackles and 54 assists to his name. He also recorded 1.0 sacks and had an interception while being the team's starting linebacker.

So far in his NFL career, White has played five seasons and has had 181 solo tackles, 102 assists, 1.5 sacks, and four interceptions. Eagles fans have high expectations for him, and hopefully, he will be able to contribute to the team.

The Eagles are solid favorites to win the NFC East, and if White continues to play as he did in his debut against the Lions, they will be a team to reckon with in the NFC.

