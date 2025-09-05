Is Ladd McConkey playing tonight vs Chiefs? Chargers WR's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil

Ladd McConkey has been in the spotlight for the LA Chargers heading into the 2025 season. The wideout had a fabulous rookie season last year and is expected to play a critical role in the Chargers' offense this season.
The Chargers face a stern test against the Kansas City Chiefs in their opening game of the season, and fans want to know if McConkey will play in the Week 1 contest on Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Is Chargers WR Ladd McConkey playing tonight vs. Chiefs?
As things stand, Ladd McConkey is set to play against the Chiefs on Friday night. The Chargers wideout is listed as active on the team roster and should be a full-go against last season's Super Bowl runners-up.
Moreover, McConkey took part in full practice sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He is not dealing with any injury heading into the Week 1 game.
The Chargers took McConkey with the No. 34 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He posted 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 receptions across 16 regular-season games as a rookie.
McConkey helped the Chargers qualify for the playoffs. He recorded a rookie record of 197 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions in LA's 32-12 defeat to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.
McConkey has built a strong relationship with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The duo might need to be at their best if LA wants to beat the Chiefs on Friday night.
The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in last season's Super Bowl and will want to begin the 2025 season with a win.
Here are some key details for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game, where you can catch McConkey in action:
- Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NA, KSHB 41 for locals in Kansas City
- Live stream: YouTube or Fubo
- Venue: Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil
