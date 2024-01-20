Is Lamar Jackson injured? Latest on Ravens QB’s status for Divisional Round Game vs Texans 

Lamar Jackson is the odds favorite to win the 2023 NFL MVP Award, and the dual-threat QB is the best player on the team with the best record in the league. Jackson has been phenomenal this season, putting all his critics to shame and showcasing his unique skill set on a weekly basis.

Lamar Jackson is not injured, as the 2019 unanimous league MVP does not appear on the Baltimore Ravens injury report ahead of their divisional round game. The Louisville alum is fully fit for arguably the biggest game of his career, and the Houston Texans will have to find a way to contain him on Saturday.

What to expect from Lamar Jackson versus Houston Texans

Lamar Jackson had a historic 2023 regular season, with the former unanimous MVP playing in all but one game throughout the season. Interestingly, the only reason he missed the last game of the season was that the Ravens had already secured the best record in the league, so there was no need for the team to play their starters in Week 18.

Fans can expect Jackson to be his typically explosive self against the Houston Texans. John Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in the league, and the Super Bowl-winning coach will likely gameplan around his franchise quarterback's strengths. Jackson had a stat line of 3,678 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He will be primed to take his team to the AFC Championship Game, where they'll be up against either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore Ravens' injury report ahead of Houston Texans game

While Lamar Jackson is fit enough to start on Saturday, the same cannot be said about some of the superstar's teammates. According to the Baltimore Ravens official website, they have a plethora of players listed on the injury report.

Of these players, only two have been officially ruled out of action, and they are cornerback Marlon Humphrey and wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Humphrey is dealing with a calf injury and was unable to participate in training all week. Hence, it's no surprise he's been ruled out of action from the Texans game. At the same time, Wallace is battling a knee injury. He, too, did not partake in this week's training.

Furthermore, four players are listed as questionable for the crunch game against C. J. Stroud and Co. The players with the questionable designation are Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay, Del'Shawn Phillips and Ar'Darius Washington. The questionable players did feature in some form of training this week, and they could play against the Texans if fit.