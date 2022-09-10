Is Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson playing against the New York Jets this weekend?

QB Lamar Jackson, the face of the Baltimore Ravens, will play his fifth and last season with the Ravens if the team doesn't close on his contract extension soon. The Baltimore Ravens will travel to play against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 11 at MetLife Stadium.

Lamar Jackson will start the game for the Ravens this weekend. For the Jets, Joe Flacco will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Flacco will take Zach Wilson's place as he won't be available because of a knee injury.

If Flacco plays against his former team, will he be able to win against Lamar Jackson leading the Baltimore Ravens? The New York Jets haven't won a single game in September since 2018. They also haven't won a home opener since 2015.

It will be a big advantage for Jackson and his team if they can showcase their stunning performances over the weekend. The game might earn Jackson his contract extension with the Ravens if things go accordingly.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson as an overall 32nd pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Jackson's best season came in 2019, when he started in all 15 games. He threw for 3,127 yards, had 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Last season, Jackson started in 12 games and missed the next four because of a right ankle injury. He had 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Should you pick Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback in your fantasy football team?

Jackson had a successful season last year, although he did sit out five games. Jackson stands out from the competition because, as a quarterback, he has an amazing ability to rush the ball. He undoubtedly has powerful legs, but he also throws accurately.

We can also claim that he relies on his legs more than his arm. This indicates that he is more vulnerable to injury than any other quarterback in the league.

Jackson has the fourth-highest fantasy value among quarterbacks. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers are ranked ahead of him in the quarterback rankings. Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals are next in line.

Look for a solid QB2 option if you want to choose Jackson as your starting quarterback. You can also select a different quarterback before or just after the mobile player and omit him from the draft altogether.

