Is Lamar Jackson playing today? Ravens QB's status for preseason opener vs. Colts explored

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 07, 2025 15:08 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Is Lamar Jackson playing today? Ravens QB's status for preseason opener vs. Colts explored (image credit: getty)

Lamar Jackson is gearing up for his eighth NFL season. The Ravens superstar is one of the league's most popular players, and he is aiming to bring a Vince Lombardi Trophy to Baltimore.

With the preseason about to start, let's examine Jackson's availability for Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Is Lamar Jackson playing today?

No, Lamar Jackson will not play on Thursday. The perennial Pro Bowler will sit out the Colts game alongside the bulk of the Ravens' starters.

According to Yahoo Sports, John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson and fellow Pro Bowler Derrick Henry won't feature against Indianapolis in the preseason opener. Instead, the team will field backup quarterback Cooper Rush and reserve running backs Keaton Mitchell, D'Ernest Johnson and Rasheen Ali. Baltimore is expected to rotate the rest of its roster.

The Ravens are one of the best run teams in the AFC, and they have Super Bowl aspirations for the 2025 campaign. I's not a surprise that Jackson will watch Thursday's game, and likely the rest of the preseason, from the sidelines.

After the home matchup against the Shane Steichen-led Colts, they'll also face the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. These preseason games will serve as tune-ups for John Harbaugh's team.

How did Lamar Jackson perform in 2024?

Lamar Jackson had a typically impressive 2024 season. The dual-threat star was the Ravens' main weapon as they competed in the stacked AFC.

Jackson posted 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 915 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, sharing touches with Derrick Henry.

Jackson received MVP shouts for most of the season, but he was ultimately piped to the crown by Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen. However, he earned his third first-team All-Pro nod and another Pro Bowl selection.

Jackson and his teammates have one goal, and that's to reach the Super Bowl. Their journey starts on Thursday with a preseason showdown against the promising Indianapolis Colts.

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

