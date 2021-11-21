Is Lamar Jackson playing today vs Chicago Bears in Week 11? 

Lamar Jackson has been the difference between a lost season and a hopeful one in an injury-riddled season. Seemingly every week, Jackson has had some mid-week concerns about his availability. Each time, however, the quarterback has been able to bounce back by Sunday.

Will that be the case this week? Will Lamar Jackson see the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday?

According to CBS Sports, the Ravens remain a triage center, but Lamar Jackson hasn't checked in. In other words, the quarterback isn't listed on the injury report and is expected to have a full go on Sunday. At this point, the injury and illness concerns that have shown up mid-week seemingly all season long have amounted to nothing on gameday.

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 Three years ago today, Lamar Jackson made his first-career NFL start, the Ravens defeated the Bengals 24-21, and John Harbaugh delivered his iconic “Good!” postgame speech Three years ago today, Lamar Jackson made his first-career NFL start, the Ravens defeated the Bengals 24-21, and John Harbaugh delivered his iconic “Good!” postgame speech https://t.co/lFd7KepnTj

At this point, one has to ask if head coach John Harbaugh is pulling the NFL's leg each week. There's a good chance that he took a page out of Bill Belichick's book this season and has exaggerated injury and illness concerns about his quarterback intentionally. This could have been done to mislead the opposing team and attempt to confuse them leading into the game.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Lamar Jackson has missed four practices this year because of illness but he said he doesn’t usually get sick.



“I used to eat my Flintstone vitamins when I was a kid,” Jackson said. “My immunity system should be good." Lamar Jackson has missed four practices this year because of illness but he said he doesn’t usually get sick.“I used to eat my Flintstone vitamins when I was a kid,” Jackson said. “My immunity system should be good." https://t.co/5UBDSPd6P8

But if this is Hargbaugh's strategy, he could be executing it better. At this point, it would be a surprise if his opponents were gameplanning for anyone other than Jackson during the week. That said, whether they're planning for him or not, Jackson has been able to perform at a high level seemingly every week.

Jackson has thrown for a touchdown in each contest this season. He's only thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in two games this season. He's only thrown multiple interceptions in three games and the Ravens are 6-3. Jackson has rushed for at least 50 yards in seven games this season. Put simply, he's had his way in 2021 most of the time.

The matchup between Fields and Jackson could be like two twins squaring off. Fields has looked the most electric on his feet and his speed is Jackson-esque. The Ravens' defense, having seen Jackson every day in practice, may be the only team who knows how to make sure Fields cannot beat them on the ground.

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

It also doesn't help the Bears that the Ravens are the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL. The Ravens might stymie the Bears offense in this one and win big with Jackson. The Bears take on the Ravens at 1 PM EST on CBS in areas that get the game.

