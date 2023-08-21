Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight? NFL Preseason Week 2 update on Ravens QB vs Commanders

Lamar Jackson is looking to place himself in the MVP conversation once the NFL regular season gets underway next month. Before that, the Ravens will face the Commanders on Monday night.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't plan on playing Jackson. The quarterback's absence means that the 2019 MVP would not have taken a single snap this preseason.

Jackson is coming off a bone bruise injury that ended his 2022 season. Baltimore has taken a careful method to ensure he stays healthy for the season opener against the Texans on September 10th.

Veteran quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown each play a half against the Washington Commanders. Before his season-ending injury in 2022, Lamar Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Baltimore Ravens made sure that Jackson remains part of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Baltimore and the All-Pro agreed to a $230 million extension in April.

The deal includes $185 million in total guarantees and is set to make $80 million this upcoming season. It is far and away the most any quarterback and non-quarterback will make in the 2023 season. Jackson will be entering his sixth NFL season looking to lead the Ravens deep into the playoffs.

In the 2020 season, Jackson led the Ravens to the Divisional Round where they lost to the Buffalo Bills by a 17 - 3 score. Tyler Huntley started in place of Lamar Jackson when Baltimore faced the Bengals in the Wild Card last season.

New additions to the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens offense

The two-time Pro Bowler and the Ravens' offense will look a bit different as Todd Monken replaced Greg Roman as offensive coordinator this offseason.

Also, the team signed Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. Beckham Jr. adds experience to the team's wide receiver room that includes Rashod Bateman and rookie Zay Flowers.

Jackson spoke to BaltimoreRavens.com about the three-time Pro Bowl wideout recently regarding his speed:

"I feel like our chemistry, it's there. And he's a lot faster than people give him credit for. A lot faster."

Beckham Jr. could be Jackson's first 1,000-yard receiver since Marquise Brown had 1,008 yards in the 2021 season. The Ravens star will have arguably one of his favorite weapons in tight end Mark Andrews to throw to.

Andrews has led the Ravens in receptions over the last two seasons as he had 73 last season. The All-Pro tight end had a 1,000-yard season in 2021 along with Brown with 1,361 yards. We'll see if Lamar Jackson can have that MVP season with this offense in 2023.

