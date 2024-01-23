Is Lamar Jackson related to Samuel L. Jackson? Ravens QB's family explored

Lamar Jackson is having a stellar time with the Baltimore Ravens this season. The quarterback has led the franchise expertly, guiding them to the AFC Championship game, where they will take on reigning Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Jackson's impressive outings have put him in contention to potentially win a second MVP award. The spotlight is shining bright on the Ravens signal-caller and fans want to know more about his family and background. Some have also been curious to learn whether Lamar is related to veteran Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Despite sharing the same last name, Lamar and Samuel L. Jackson are not related by family.

Lamar Jackson Jr. was born on Jan. 7, 1997, to parents Felicia Jones and Lamar Jackson Sr. in Pompano Beach, Florida. He has three siblings — one younger brother and two younger sisters.

Tragically, Jackson Sr. passed away in 2005 and Felicia took sole responsibility for raising her children.

Lamar attended Boynton Beach Community High School and took a liking to football at a young age. He played as a quarterback and committed to Louisville.

Lamar played three seasons for the Cardinals before declaring for the 2018 NFL draft, where he was picked by the Ravens in the first round.

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson was born on Dec. 21, 1948, in Washington, D.C., to parents Elizabeth and Henry Jackson. He attended many segregated schools before graduating from Riverside High School in Chattanooga. Samuel then earned a BA degree from Morehouse College before setting off into Hollywood.

Samuel married actress and producer LaTanya Richardson in 1980. The couple welcomed their daughter Zoe into the world in 1982.

A look at Lamar Jackson's stats in the 2023 NFL season

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has become the go-to man for the Baltimore Ravens this season. The quarterback threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns on 307 passes and added 821 rushing yards with five touchdowns on the ground across 16 games regular-season games.

Jackson's outstanding displays helped the Ravens to a 13-4 record and they clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It gave them direct qualification into the divisional playoffs, without having to break a sweat in the wild-card round.

Jackson continued his excellent run into the postseason and led the Ravens to a 34-10 win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round. He threw for 152 yards on 16 passes with two touchdowns and also rushed for two touchdowns to help Baltimore advance to the next round.

The Ravens will be relying on Jackson when they host the Kansas City Chiefs at the M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Conference championship game on Sunday.