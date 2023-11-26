Is Mac Jones playing today? Patriots QB’s Week 12 status explored

New England Patriots benched quarterback Mac Jones in their 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Bailey Zappe came in as his replacement but did not manage to lead the team to a win.

They had a bye in Week 11 and throughout the last two weeks, there have been speculations about who will be their quarterback for Week 12. Head coach Bill Belichick hasn't revealed his decision to the public yet and there are concerns about Jones' status for Week 12.

Will the former Alabama start for the New England Patriots in Week 12? Let's take a look at his status.

Is Mac Jones the Patriots' starting quarterback?

Although the Patriots are still to announce their starting quarterback for the Week 12 clash against the New York Giants, Mac Jones is likely to keep his job.

The Patriots have been struggling this season with a record of 2-8. If they lose to the Giants (3-8), rumors are that changes could be made. There's talk that Bill Belichick's head coach position may be at risk, and losing to a team like the Giants, who are starting Tommy DeVito as their quarterback, would be the lowest point in Belichick's time with the Patriots.

After a promising rookie season, Jones' performance has been lackluster. The newly appointed offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien, has been unable to bring out the best in him. With Josh McDaniels being fired by the Las Vegas Raiders, there is a chance that McDaniels may return to the Patriots next year.

New England Patriots QB depth chart heading into Week 12:

Mac Jones Bailey Zappe

Mac Jones could lose his job if he fails vs Giants

In 10 games this season, Mac Jones has thrown for 2,031 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a passer rating of 80.2. The Giants are giving up an average of 25.9 points and 236.6 passing yards per game this season. If the Patriots' offense, that is averaging just 14.1 points per game this season, fails to perform against them, Jones could very well permanently lose his starting quarterback role.

The Patriots are likely to get a top draft pick next year and the franchise could draft a quarterback since neither Jones nor Zappe have shown any promise at all.