Is Madden 24 free to play this weekend? Game’s latest offer explored

Yes, Madden 24 is indeed free to play on the opening weekend of the 2023 NFL season. Madden game developers EA has given the game a free weekend, less than a month since its August release date.

That means that from now till September 10, 2023, there will be no restrictions from enjoying the best that Madden offers for free.

This is yet another win for Madden enthusiasts, as the franchise seemingly rewards them for the excellent reception in 2023. A press release recently stated that Madden 24 set a new single-week franchise record for digital units sold at launch.

The 3 Highest-Rated Teams in Madden 24

In celebration of the latest Madden promo, here's a closer look at the three highest-rated franchises in Madden 24:

#3. Buffalo Bills - 90 OVR

Overrated, choke artists and underappreciated are just some words used to describe the 2022 Buffalo Bills. However, call them what you want to call them; one thing's for sure: they're a dangerous team when it all clicks.

The Josh Allen-led team has arguably the best defense in Madden NFL 24, with players like Von Miller wreaking havoc nightly.

The Bills also have an elite QB and wide receiver connection in Allen and Diggs to put up solid numbers in one-off games. There's a reason why Allen is the cover star in Madden 24; you know for sure that the Bills will be a fun team to use in Madden's latest iteration.

#2. Philadelphia Eagles - 91 OVR

Next up is the franchise that the Kansas City Chiefs had to beat to hoist the Lombardi trophy in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Nick Sirianni-coached Eagles are one of the most complete teams in the NFL, and their Madden 24 team rating says as much.

The Eagles have easily the best offensive line in Madden history and have an elite franchise QB in Jalen Hurts to build around.

The team is an exciting one to use in Madden, as they're also a lockdown threat on defense thanks to players like Darius Slay Jr. at cornerback. With so much progress made on offense and defense, the Eagles will be a fun team in Madden 24.

#1. Kansas City Chiefs - 92 OVR

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, so it shouldn't be surprising that they're the highest-rated team in Madden.

The Chiefs have two top-five players in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They also have a future Hall of Fame head coach in Andy Reid, and an owner who loves the franchise. Hence, the Chiefs are stacked from the defense to offense and are favorites to go back-to-back in 2023.

Furthermore, while the offense might get the most hype, the Kansas City defense is no slouch either. The defense led by Chris Jones at defensive tackle is one of the grittiest in the league and should make for some exciting matchups.