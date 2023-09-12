Is the Madden curse real? Revisiting long history of NFL stars affected by cover spell 

Josh Allen, who was announced as the face of Madden NFL 24 in June, played for the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets in the opening Monday Night Football game of the 2023 regular season.

Allen completed 29 of his total 41 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. He fumbled once, was sacked on five occasions and threw three interceptions. The final score was 22-16 in favor of the Jets in overtime.

Even though the season has hardly begun, Josh Allen's struggles could already be a major source of worry. The popular football video game series' most recent installment, Madden 24, chose the 27-year-old to be its cover player, making him potentially vulnerable to the famed "Madden Curse."

Even the most agnostic person must admit that the Madden curse exists. It's amazing how many stars have suffered after appearing on the Madden game cover when you go back through history.

Fans can learn more about the Madden curse in the contemporary period by how Allen performs this season, but for now, here's a look at the top five players who have been impacted by the curse:

Rob Gronkowski got the Madden 17 cover before suffering from a herniated disk in his back, a hamstring injury, and a pulmonary bruise. As a result, he had to witness the New England Patriots' championship comeback from the sidelines.

The Madden curse appeared to strike Michael Vick prior to the 2003 season after he placed 4th in MVP polling during the campaign before. Just a few days following Madden 04's release, the quarterback injured his fibula in an exhibition contest.

He sat out the first 11 games of the season, but after getting back in shape, he finished second in the 2004 MVP race.

#3. Vince Young, QB, Tennessee Titans - Madden 08

For the Tennessee Titans, Vince Young had an outstanding first season, which earned him a spot on the Madden 08 cover. His ensuing second season would be awful, with nine touchdown passes and 17 picks.

In addition, he sustained a quadriceps injury in the same campaign, which meant that he missed his first NFL game due to an injury.

#2. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers - Madden 19

Despite having a personal unprecedented 15 touchdowns in his Madden cover season, Antonio Brown, one of the NFL's most efficient route runners, had a turbulent year with the Pittsburgh Steelers that led to his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders following the season.

He only played 16 more games in the league, switching teams three times amid a barrage of both football-related and non-football-related scandals.

#1. Donovan McNabb, QB, Philadelphia Eagles - Madden 06

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was already well-known in the NFL when he appeared on the cover of the Madden video game in 2006. However, he would swiftly fall prey to the jinx.

With a sports hernia, McNabb left Philadelphia's opening contest of the new season on a limp. He fought with various injuries during the course of the year, missing seven games. He additionally had an open dispute with colleague Terrell Owens during his forgettable season.

After appearing on the Madden cover, McNabb tore his ACL a year later and never became the same player again in the NFL.