Is Mark Andrews playing today? Latest update on Ravens TE's ankle injury for AFC Championship Game vs Chiefs

Perennial Pro Bowler Mark Andrews has dealt with his fair share of injuries in his career, and 2023 wasn't different. Andrews has been out of action since Week 11, and the Baltimore Ravens have had to do without his elite pass-catching.

Thankfully, Lamar Jackson and Co were able to steady the ship and finish the season with the best record in the NFL.

Will Mark Andrews play today against the Chiefs?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mark Andrews will suit up in today's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, thus making his return from a lengthy layoff. Andrews was a full participant in this week's training, and he has officially been activated off the injured reserve in preparation for his long-awaited return to the Gridiron.

Expect Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews to pick up from where they left off before he suffered his injury in Week 11.

Expand Tweet

Mark Andrews’ injury status: What happened to Ravens TE?

Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury in his team's Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Andrews was in severe pain after only seven snaps, two catches and four minutes of game time into Baltimore's Week 11 contest against Cincinnati. Following the game, John Harbaugh stated that Andrews would likely be out for the season.

Looking back, Harbaugh was spot on, as Andrews played no part in the Ravens' regular season following the injury. However, few could have predicted that the Ravens would make it to the AFC Championship Game and be just a win away from a Super Bowl appearance.

Andrews’ teammates made it possible, and now the All-Pro tight end is in prime position to help his team capture the second Super Bowl of John Harbaugh's tenure.

Expand Tweet

Baltimore Ravens injury report vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Ravens entered the AFC Championship Game week with various injury issues.

Three members of the Ravens squad are listed as questionable for the crunch matchup. Those players are cornerback Marlon Humphrey, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Humphrey is dealing with a calf injury, while Wallace and Ya-Sin are dealing with knee injuries.

Furthermore, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips is doubtful due to a shoulder injury, so he will unlikely be on the Gridiron. Last but not least is Mark Andrews, who has yet to designation ahead of his much-awaited return to action versus the reigning Super Bowl champions.