Is Mark Andrews playing today vs. Colts? Ravens TE's availability status explored

Mark Andrews is expected to play a huge role for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, the tight end suffered a quad injury which forced him to miss the entirety of Baltimore's preseason and training camp.

Andrews was ruled out the Ravens' season opener against the Houston Texans as he continued his recovery. However, he returned for their Week 2 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andrews caught 45 yards and scored one touchdown on five receptions to help Baltimore to a 27-24 win over Cincinnati last weekend. Fans are now curious to learn whether he will play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Will Mark Andrews play against the Indianapolis Colts?

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews is listed as active on the Baltimore Ravens roster for Week 3. The tight end was moving smoothly and looked in good spirits during their training sessions this week.

Barring any late setback or injury, Andrews is expected to start against the Indianapolis Colts at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Andrews has become one of the most important members of the Ravens offense in recent years. The three-time Pro Bowler is also one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite targets. The duo will be key for Baltimore in Week 3 if the team wants to build on their 2-0 start to the season.

How to watch Ravens vs. Colts? TV schedule and live stream details

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts game will be telecast live on CBS. Kickoff for the Week 3 game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Fans without access to cable can live stream the game on NFL+ and FuboTV.

Game: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: NFL+ and Fubo TV

