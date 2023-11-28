Is Mark Andrews out for the season? Everything we know on Ravens TE's injury

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens declared that tight end Mark Andrews, who suffered an ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, had undergone surgery and had been placed on injured reserve.

It means Andrews will miss a minimum of four games. The organization reportedly planned for him to miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a fractured fibula and damage to his ankle ligaments.

But last week, head coach John Harbaugh gave some positive news regarding the three-time Pro Bowler's condition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a press conference last Monday, Harbaugh stated,

"My understanding is, in talking with our trainer and the doctors, wasn't as bad as initially feared. Not everything went as badly as it could have. The MRI shows that it is cleaner than they initially believed."

Expand Tweet

Although there isn't much information regarding the tight end returning this season, this update does offer some cause for hope.

There "might be an outside chance," according to Harbaugh, that Andrews comes back this season, especially if the Ravens can advance farther in the postseason.

Mark Andrews has accumulated 45 receptions for 544 yards and six receiving touchdowns in his 10 games this season. He was second on the team in catches and receiving yards, behind only rookie wideout Zay Flowers, before he was hurt during the Ravens' 38-20 victory over the Bengals in Week 11.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Mark Andrews?

Early in his team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mark Andrews hurt his ankle after he took a hip-drop hit from opposing linebacker Logan Wilson.

Due to the numerous high-profile injuries this kind of tackle has caused, it has been a contentious matter in the league.

During last season's playoffs, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also a victim of a hip-drop tackle, which brought up the question of whether such plays need to be outlawed.

In a press conference following the Week 11 match, John Harbaugh stated that Andrews' injury was severe and appeared to be "a season-ending injury." He did, however, clarify afterwards that the damage might not be as serious as it first appeared.

Expand Tweet

With five games remaining, the Ravens lead the AFC at 9-3 following their victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. Andrews may still play for the team this season, given that they are practically guaranteed a postseason spot.