Is Marlon Humphrey playing today? Latest update on Ravens CB's injury for AFC Championship Game vs Chiefs

Marlon Humphrey is a vital part of the Baltimore Ravens defense, and the three-time Pro Bowler is one of John Harbaugh's most consistent players.

Humphrey is a lockdown defender when fit, but unfortunately, has suffered the most injury-riddled season of his career in 2023. The perennial Pro Bowler has missed a career-high eight games this season with calf, hamstring, and foot injuries.

Is Marlon Humphrey playing today vs Kansas City Chiefs?

Yes. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Marlon Humphrey is expected to play after missing the past two games with a calf injury. Humphrey is predicted to be used in a rotational role versus the defending Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

Marlon Humphrey injury status: What happened to Ravens CB?

According to CBS Sports, Marlon Humphrey suffered a calf injury in Week 17. Humphrey suffered the calf injury in the first quarter and tried to walk off the injury on the sideline, but he was unfortunately unable to do so. Backup cornerback Rock Ya-Sin subsequently replaced Humphrey. He ended the contest with one solo tackle.

Humphrey dealt with many injuries in 2023, which slowed down the Pro Bowler's usually stellar productivity. The CB ended the season with a stat line of 26 tackles, five passes defensed, and one interception in 10 games.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report vs Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens aren't the only franchise dealing with injuries to key players ahead of their crunch AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs also have a hefty-looking injury report.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs website, the reigning Super Bowl champions will be without Derrick Nnadi, Skyy Moore, Joe Thuney, and Prince Tega Wanogho due to injury.

Furthermore, the Chiefs have a handful of players listed as questionable for the crunch matchup against the regular season's best team. The questionable players are Mike Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Willie Gay Jr., and Kadarius Toney.

However, Kansas City Chiefs fans have some optimism as starting wide receivers Rashee Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling enter the AFC Championship weekend without injury designations. Both players will serve as critical targets for Patrick Mahomes, especially considering that the Ravens will likely focus most of their attention on Travis Kelce in this must-win game.