Is Marquise Brown playing today? Cardinals WR’s availability status explored for Week 1

Marquise Brown has been nursing an injury to his hamstring this preseason. The veteran wide receiver would ordinarily be the top target for the Arizona Cardinals, especially with DeAndre Hopkins gone and Zach Ertz recovering from an ACL tear.

However, this injury has given pause to those who might be interested in playing him for fantasy. He's usually a good wideout, but not if he's not playing. Is that the case today?

Is Marquise Brown playing?

Fortunately, all signs point to Marquise Brown being able to suit up today for the Cards. The Washington Commanders will likely have to contend with the wide receiver's presence in the lineup.

However, it may not be a rosy outlook for Brown if he's able to go. The wide receiver is obviously not at 100% health-wise, and he doesn't have Kyler Murray throwing him the ball.

Josh Dobbs, a journeyman backup, gets the start. That hampers Brown's fantasy outlook, although he's still the only viable target on that offense for fantasy purposes.

ESPN projects the wide receiver to score 12.6 points. That's pretty good, and it comes against a relatively weak Commanders passing defense. Chase Young won't play, so the pass rush won't be as effective.

The Cardinals have a lot of injuries, but if Brown can go, he might be a good pick for fantasy. If nothing else, he will more than likely see the majority of targets head his way.

Marquise Brown fantasy replacements

If Marquise Brown isn't able to go, fantasy managers will need to look elsewhere for help. The Cardinals have a very thin wide receiver depth chart without him. He's also playing with a backup QB, so it might be wise regardless.

With Cooper Kupp going on IR, Van Jefferson suddenly becomes a top option on that offense. The Los Angeles Rams will target him, and he's available in over 70% of ESPN leagues. He could be great to replace Brown with, but the upside isn't as high.

Jonathan Mingo is another potentially good option. The Carolina Panthers are missing D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen comes in questionable. The rookie will likely see a lot of action with Bryce Young. He's owned in just 20.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues.