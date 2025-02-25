Is Matthew Stafford a free agent? Exploring the Rams QB’s contract situation

Matthew Stafford is one of the top quarterbacks who is in the conversation for a new team this offseason. The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is in a position to get a new team after playing the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford is coming off a good season with the Rams as he completed 340-of-517 (65.8%) of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions, which helped the team make the playoffs as the NFC West Champions.

In the two playoff games, he also dominated with a 4:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

With all this chatter surrounding the quarterback, people are wondering if he is a free agent. Let's take a deeper dive into Matthew Stafford and his contract situation.

Is Matthew Stafford a free agent?

Stafford is not a free agent as he is entering the third season of his four-year, $160 million contract extension that he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. However, that does not mean he cannot become a free agent this offseason as the team has a potential out with $49.3 million dead cap associated with it, as per Spotrac.

Stafford has reportedly wanted a new contract as he is currently 15th on the quarterback's average annual value list. The likeliest outcome is that Rams general manager Les Snead decides to trade Stafford this offseason due to the team wanting to get younger, similar to what the team is currently doing with wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

As of writing, Stafford is not a free agent.

Who would be the Rams quarterback in 2025 if Matthew Stafford is traded?

The Los Angeles Rams have some decisions to make at quarterback if they decide to move on from Stafford. They only have Stetson Bennett on their roster. Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so he will likely be gone as he tries to become a starting quarterback once again.

There is a chance that if the team trades away Matthew Stafford, it will use a pick on one of the quarterbacks in the draft.

The general expectation is that there will be a change as Stafford wants a new contract and the Rams are looking to save money.

