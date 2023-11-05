Is Matthew Stafford playing today? Rams QB’s Week 9 status explored

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are coming off a humbling 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. During that game, the Rams quarterback suffered a thumb injury, which made his status for Week 9 uncertain.

It is reported that Stafford is dealing with a sprained UCL in his right thumb, and given his injury history, the Rams will try to play it safe with their quarterback. Will he play today against the Green Bay Packers? Let's look at his status.

Is Matthew Stafford playing in Week 9?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play today against the Packers. It is believed that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback made huge progress over the week, but still, it isn't enough for him to start.

The Rams are 3-5 heading into Week 9 and have surprised many with the quality that they have displayed this season. However, Stafford's injury has come at a bad time as it might diminish their chances of making the playoffs.

It is expected that Stafford will play next week against the Seattle Seahawks, but without him, it will be tough for the Rams to get a positive result against the Packers.

In eight games this season, Stafford has thrown for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 82.0.

LA Rams QB Depth Chart

Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos

With Matthew Stafford out, Brett Rypien will be the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. He was previously with the Denver Broncos and has played 16 games in his NFL career. In those games, he has thrown for 820 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a passer rating of 62.8.

Rams QB Depth Chart:

Matthew Stafford Brett Rypien Dresser Winn Stetson Bennett

Bennett could have made his first career start today but he is still placed on the IR and is not likely to play for the team this season.