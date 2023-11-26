Is Maxx Crosby playing today vs. Chiefs? Latest on Raiders DE for Week 12 clash

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the toughest players in the league. The East Michigan alum hasn't missed a single game since entering the NFL, and he's not ready to lose that proud record anytime soon.

According to reports, Crosby plans to defy expectations and play in tonight's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old is aiming to play despite being listed as doubtful with a knee injury.

It is important to note that Crosby stacked up DNPs all week and is yet to participate in training for the longest time. It is very rare for players listed as doubtful to appear in NFL games, and no one has done that this season. However, Crosby is poised to be the first, which isn't good news for Patrick Mahomes.

What happened to Maxx Crosby?

Maxx Crosby suffered a knee injury in the Las Vegas Raiders' one-score loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. The star pass rusher tormented Tua Tagovailoa all game long, and he likely tweaked his knee in one of his many pressures during the game.

Due to his injury, Crosby missed practice all week, and his incumbent head coach, Antonio Pierce, recently said that he's been receiving treatment around the clock.

Crosby is a game-time decision for the Raiders, and his status will be clearer in a couple of hours. According to Adam Schefter, entering today, 67 players have been listed as doubtful this season, and none of them played in that week's game.

The Raiders defensive end plans to try and become the first player this season to play in a game in which he’s listed as doubtful.

How has Maxx Crosby performed this season?

Maxx Crosby has been as impactful as ever in 2023, helping the Raiders to become a respectable team on defense. The East Michigan alum has put up a stat line of 65 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble return, and two pass deflections in 11 games this season.

He has played 77 NFL games without missing one and is looking to feature in tonight's game rather than take two weeks off to rest his injured knee.

The Las Vegas Raiders perform significantly better with Crosby playing, and the star pass rusher has played every snap of six of the past seven games. He played in 97 percent of the other game.