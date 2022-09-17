Is Former Los Angeles Chargers DE Melvin Ingram III Still Playing?

Melvin Ingram III has had a decade-long stellar career in the NFL. Last year, he played for two teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 33-year-old defensive end player still hasn't called it quits and is competing in the NFL this season. Where is Melvin Ingram now?

Ingram has played a crucial role for every team he has played in the NFL. Fantasy football managers who want to draft Ingram for this season should benefit from this article that answers all your major fantasy football questions regarding him.

Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins

Melvin Ingram is still in the league and is playing for the Miami Dolphins this season. Ingram started for the Dolphins in Week 1 of the regular-season game against the New England Patriots. Ingram recorded two tackles and one fumble recovery touchdown against the Patriots.

Ingram was seen wearing a Dolphin's Jersey at number 6. He wore a 54 number jersey while playing for the Chargers for nine years. Last year, to remember basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Ingram donned a No. 8 jersey with the Steelers and No. 24 with the Chiefs.

Melvin Ingram III timeline

Ingram started his career in 2012 with the San Diego Chargers. The Chargers drafted him in the first round as the overall 18th pick in the 2012 NFL draft. In his nine years with the Chargers, he had 360 tackles, 108 quarterback hits, 49 sacks, 28 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles, seven fumbles recovered, and three interceptions.

In 2021, the Steelers signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Ingram. He played six games for the Steelers and was traded to the Chiefs mid-season for a 6th-round draft pick. In 2021, he played 15 games and started in seven of them. He recorded 25 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

In 2022, the Dolphins acquired the three-time Pro-Bowler in a one-year, $5 million deal. He started in the last game against the Patriots and will most likely do so in future games as well. Let's look at Melvin Ingram's fantasy performances.

Melvin Ingram's Fantasy Performance / Outlook

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Ingram's performance over the last two years has not been as efficient as it was with the Chargers. He scored 11 fantasy points in the 2019 season but could only score two fantasy points each in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He is one of the most talented outside linebackers of his generation, but if we talk about fantasy football, it would be better to skip him for this season.

If you are looking for a linebacker for your fantasy team, we would suggest that you go higher in the rankings. Some great options to draft are top scorers like Blake Martinez (New York Giants), Devin Bush (Pittsburgh Steelers), or Nick Kwiatkoski (Las Vegas Raiders).

