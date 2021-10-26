Is Michael Thomas playing tonight against the Seahawks in Week 7?

Since his entry into the league, Michael Thomas has been one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL. He has amassed close to 6,000 yards receiving and 32 touchdowns since the 2016 NFL season.

In his best season (2019), Thomas had 149 receptions and 1,725 yards receiving with nine touchdowns. Thomas has proven that when he is on the field, you just "can't guard Mike," which is also his Twitter handle.

However, since initially injuring his ankle in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, Thomas has missed a multitude of games, including the entire 2021 season so far.

With this being the case, will Michael Thomas suit up tonight against the Seahawks in Week 7?

Unfortunately for Saints fans, Michael Thomas will be inactive tonight due to his ankle injury. This is not unchartered territory for the Saints, as they have been without Thomas for the entire season.

Against the Seahawks, they will depend on a host of receivers along with running back Alvin Kamara.

There has recently been a lot of animosity between Thomas and the Saints.

Will Michael Thomas play with the Saints next year?

During the offseason and perhaps spilling over into the regular season, Michael Thomas and the Saints have been at an impasse of sorts over his ankle injury. The injury initially occurred in the 2020 NFL season.

Despite this, Thomas elected to have surgery on his ankle this past June to repair ankle ligaments.

This obviously jeopardized his time frame of playing in time for the season. This was perhaps the beginning of a contentious relationship between the Saints and Thomas.

By delaying surgery until the summer, Thomas all but assured he would miss at least the first part of the season (at a minimum).

It also didn't help that Thomas sent out a few cryptic tweets back in August that some fans saw as Thomas alluding to him leaving the team.

Before the season, here is what Saints head coach Sean Payton had to say about the situation regarding Mike Thomas and the delayed surgery.

"Well, look, it appears we're gonna have to spend some time without him. It's disappointing. And we'll work through it with the other players that are here. But the surgery took place, and obviously we would've liked that to happen earlier than later. And quite honestly, it should've."

Replacing Thomas has been a receiver-by-committee type of deal. Marquez Calloway and Deonte Harris have been admirable in place of Thomas, but the Saints offense has yet to hit all cylinders.

As they await the return of Michael Thomas, the Saints hope to stay afloat and stay within reach of the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

