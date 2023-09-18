Is Michael Thomas playing tonight vs Panthers? Saints WR’s Week 2 status explored

Though it has been some time since this were the case, Michael Thomas is an exceptional wide receiver when he's healthy. He hasn't really been healthy over the last three or four seasons, but he was a really good player when he was. He won Offensive Player of the Year, so he has the talent if he can stay on the field.

This year, he's supposed to do that. He is supposedly finally healthy and ready for a full season. That continues in Week 2 on Monday Night Football. Is Thomas going to be on the field?

Is Michael Thomas playing tonight?

Michael Thomas has no injury designation ahead of a trip to Charlotte to play the Carolina Panthers. He wasn't inactive last week and he suffered no ailment in the game. Therefore, he's ready to go once again in Week 2.

He wasn't the dominant wide receiver he used to be, but he played the game without suffering a season-altering injury. That's a huge bonus and it bodes well for his game tonight. Regardless of how it goes, he will be in the lineup.

Michael Thomas fantasy outlook

The New Orleans Saints wideout wasn't as good in Week 1. Against the Tennessee Titans, he saw eight targets. He hauled in five of them for 61 yards, which is a fine fantasy performance in PPR leagues.

He has a good matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Their matchup stats say they're great against wide receivers, but this is wildly misleading. The Atlanta Falcons hardly threw the ball against them- 18 pass attempts in total.

When they did throw it, it went to Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts, so the Panthers secondary isn't as daunting as it may seem. Furthermore, top cornerback Jaycee Horn is on IR, and the backups are not good defenders.

Jaycee Horn is out, which is good for Michael Thomas

That affects Chris Olave, the new WR1 in New Orleans, a little more than it does Thomas. Horn likely would have covered Olave, leaving Donte Jackson on Thomas. Now, Thomas will likely see CJ Henderson more.

This all bodes well and since the Panthers have a stronger front seven, the Saints could let Derek Carr air it out. That's good for Thomas, who is projected to score in double digits again this week.