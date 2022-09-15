Is Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans playing against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2?

Mike Evans might miss the Week 2 game because of an injury. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started Week 1 of the regular season by defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Although the Buccaneers won the game easily, some of their key performers were injured during the game.

Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Russell Gage suffered hamstring injuries and are questionable for the next few weeks. Julio Jones was also out of practice due to a knee injury. Mike Evans seems to be dealing with an injury, and the Buccaneers' face-off with the New Orleans Saints this coming weekend looks extremely tricky.

Fantasy football fans who have drafted Evans are in doubt about whether to start him. Mike Evans will likely play against the Saints, unless there are any issues between now and the game.

Evans appeared in yesterday's practice but with an injured calf. So far, there has been no news of Evans' injury, but his calf was taped with ice, suggesting there is a problem. There appears to be nothing to worry about, as reports suggest the discomfort is minor. He will most probably be out there playing against the Saints.

it's a calf injury for Mike Evans. Sounds relatively minor.

Mike Evans' Fantasy Football update and predictions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans

If Godwin misses the next few games, the Buccaneers will have to rely a lot on Evans. Although he might play in Week 2, the injury could cause problems for the star WR in future games. In the last game against the Cowboys, Evans totaled 71 receiving yards from five receptions and one touchdown.

For fantasy football fans, it is important to keep a closer look at Evans' injury updates. For now, it has been signaled as minor, so he will likely start for the Buccaneers this weekend. For Week 2, it is advisable to put Evans on your starting roster. If Godwin misses the next game, Evans has a greater chance of scoring more fantasy points.

Evans is a lethal player who has over 1,000+ yards in every eight seasons he has played in. He and Brady have a great relationship on and off the field. In the last two seasons with Brady as his QB, Evans has played in 32 games and caught 144 catches for 2,041 yards, and 27 touchdowns.

Mike Evans doing Mike Evans things

No doubt he is a great roster pick, but his injury remains the reason for a big concern. If you are looking for alternatives, then you will be looking for top tier players to replace him. These are normally tough to find. Unless you have anyone on your bench in a favorable matchup, you should start Mike Evans.

