Is Miles Killebrew related to Harmon Killebrew? Steelers safety’s family explored

Miles Killebrew and Harmon Killebrew are two stars in their respective careers, with one bossing it on the Gridiron while the other was a legend on the baseball field.

However, despite their shared surname, Miles Killebrew and Harmon Killebrew are not related. Neither Miles nor his father and mother have any familial relations with Harmon Killebrew's family. They share a common last name, but that's where the similarity ends.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harmon Killebrew's MLB Legacy

Harmon Killebrew is a baseball legend, with the Minnesota Twins icon being enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1984.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Harmon Killebrew spent all but one year in his legendary career with the Washington Senators / Minnesota Twins, attaining team legend status in the process. He played in a solitary season with the Kansas City Royals at the end of his career. Killebrew was as lethal as they come in the oval. The prolific hitter won a slew of awards, such as 13 All-Star game appearances, the 1969 AL MVP Award, six AL home run leader awards, and three AL RBI leader awards.

Harmon Killebrew earned legendary status in Minnesota, as he was arguably the team's best player in their history when he hung up his baseball bat. Killebrew number three Twins jersey is retired, he is part of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame, and he still holds several franchise records to this day.

Harmon Killebrew was famous for his quick hands and exceptional upper body strength, assets that made him stay efficient for almost two decades in the MLB. Killebrew was inducted into the prestigious Baseball Hall of Fame in 1984, less than a decade after he retired from the sport.

Miles Killebrew's NFL Timeline

On the other hand, Miles Killebrew is in the process of charting himself a nice legacy on the Gridiron. The Detroit Lions drafted the Southern Utah alum in round four of the 2016 Draft.

Miles Killebrew appeared for the Lions from 2016 to 2020, earning a reputation for being a solid member of their secondary unit. A highlight of Killebrew's time in Detroit was undoubtedly the 2018 season when he was converted to linebacker with the arrival of Matt Patricia and a new defensive scheme.

Miles Killebrew left the Lions ahead of the 2021 NFL season in order to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In March 2022, Killebrew signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension with the franchise, tying his short-term future to Mike Tomlin's franchise.