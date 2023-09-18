Is Miles Sanders playing tonight vs. Saints? update on Panthers RB ahead of NFL Week 2 clash

Miles Sanders is expected to play a pivotal role for the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL season. The running back recorded 72 rushing yards on 18 attempts in his team's Week 1 defeat against the Atlanta Falcons.

However, there were some fears that Sanders may have picked up an injury in Carolina's season opener. It also led to doubts over whether he might play in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 18.

Sanders is currently listed as active on the Panthers roster and he trained with the team during the week. Barring any late injury or setback, he is expected to start against the Saints at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Sanders seems to have formed a strong partnership with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The duo will be key for Carolina's offensive success on Monday night.

Miles Sanders' contract details

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders

As per Spotrac, Miles Sanders signed a four-year, $25,400,000 contract with the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The deal included $5,900,000 in signing bonus and $13,000,000 in guaranteed money.

The running back is reportedly expected to earn a base salary of $1,080,000 in 2023.

Sanders was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the franchise, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2022, before joining the Panthers earlier this year.

Sanders has racked up 4,650 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns in his NFL career so far.

How to watch Panthers vs. Saints? TV schedule and live stream details

The Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game will be telecast live on ESPN and ESPN2. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 18.

Fans without access can stream the game live on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Game: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Date: Monday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+ and Fubo TV