Is Najee Harris entering the NFL Draft?

Najee Harris, the starting running back for the College Football Playoff National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide is expected to leave Alabama and turn pro, declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Harris' draft stock is high, with many mock drafts projecting that the versatile back will be taken in the first round of the draft, along with several other Alabama stars.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian found multiple ways to utilize Harris' wide range of talents and that effort paid off for the program.

Najee Harris' Season

Harris is a senior but due to the NCAA granting everyone a blanket exemption due to COVID-19, any college athlete may choose to return for an extra year, regardless of their eligibility limitations. Although this would be enticing to many, Harris put together a full season and it culminated with another National Championship, his second as a member of the Crimson Tide. With those factors considered, there is not much reason for Najee Harris to return to the college ranks, as he is clearly ready for the next level.

2️⃣9️⃣ 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍𝐒 @AlabamaFTBL's Najee Harris breaks the SEC single-season TD record 😤 pic.twitter.com/f7xweLSMlA — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 12, 2021

Najee Harris had a stellar year for an Alabama team that might be the best group of players in the school's prestigious history. Surrounded by talents such as QB Mac Jones, wide receivers DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie III, Harris still managed to stand out. Not only did he accumulate 1,387 yards on the ground to go along with 24 rushing touchdowns, but Harris was the 3rd leading receiver for this Crimson Tide team, a tall feat considering the fact that there are no fewer than 3 other first round draft picks on this offense.

Harris put up huge performances in the SEC championship against Florida, the Crimson Tide's first playoff game against Notre Dame, and the CFP Championship against Ohio State. Ohio State RB Trey Sermon was the highly talked about running back entering the game but Sermon left the game due to injury and was transported to the hospital, leaving the opportunity for Najee Harris to make his case as the best running back in college football. Harris did not disappoint, punching in two touchdowns on the ground and catching a third in a 52-24 blowout victory.

Some of the possible landing spots for Najee Harris include the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whichever of the 32 NFL teams is able to select Harris in the draft and adopt them into their ranks is fortunate, as the electrifying running back will hit the ground running and start turning heads during his rookie season.

