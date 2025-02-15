Is Najee Harris a free agent? Exploring Steelers RB's remaining tenure, dead cap and more

Najee Harris is part of a list of Pittsburgh Steelers players set to become free agents this offseason. Harris can officially be a free agent next month if he's not tagged on Feb. 18 onward. If the Steelers and the player opt to let him walk, he'll be able to negotiate with teams on March 10 and will be free to sign a new deal on March 12.

The former first-round pick posted 263 carries for 1,043 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season. Expectations are that Harris is likely heading out of Pittsburgh, allowing Jaylen Warren to take over as RB1.

Harris is lined up for an extension after signing a four-year, $13,047,447 deal with the Steelers, but that won't likely come. Harris had a $2,439,197 salary with a $1,712,263 proration and a cap hit of $4,151,460 this season.

He's an unrestricted free agent this offseason and can sign with any team he wants. However, given the current situation of his position, Najee Harris might not get as much as he would have gotten in Pittsburgh. That said, the Steelers reportedly see Warren as the right replacement for Harris.

Then again, Jaylen Warren didn't have the best 2024 season. A second-round tender is valued at $5.2 million (per Over The Cap), which is what the Steelers could offer Warren this offseason.

Najee Harris isn't the only Steeler set to become a free agent. Mike Williams, Elandon Roberts and Justin Fields are some other names who could sign with a new team this offseason.

Pat Freiermuth discusses Najee Harris' Steelers future

After losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round, plenty of doubts about Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Najee Harris' futures surfaced. Tight end Pat Freiermuth shared his thoughts on Harris after the season was over, making it clear he'd love to see Harris back with the team.

"Love seeing him in black and gold. He's one of my best friends on the team. That's what's upsetting, maybe not being able to be with a guy like that, that I've been with for four years, and trying to make the city proud by winning a playoff game and winning a Super Bowl and stuff.

"We weren't able to get it done, but hopefully he'll be back here with me and all the guys."

There are many questions being asked of the Steelers this offseason and what the future holds, with running back and quarterback at the forefront of the discussion. It will be interesting to see if Harris stays in Pittsburgh, or where he plays in the 2025 season.

