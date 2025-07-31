Is Najee Harris playing today? Chargers RB's status for Hall of Fame game vs. Lions explored

Najee Harris played the first four years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris and the Steelers were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, and he has now signed a one-year deal to play with Jim Harbaugh's LA Chargers.The Chargers are about to start preseason action with a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.Is Najee Harris playing today?No, Najee Harris is not playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. The one-time Pro Bowler is dealing with an eye injury, and he doesn't have a timetable for a return to action.According to CBS Sports, Harris sustained an eye injury in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July. He was subsequently added to the active/non-football injury list on July 17.However, there's some positive news as well. Harris was spotted on the Chargers' practice pitch in shorts and a t-shirt. He's yet to take training camp snaps, and rookie running back Omarion Hampton has remained the priority back for first-team reps.While the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions is perhaps too soon for Harris, he will likely feature in the latter half of the Chargers' preseason matchups.How did Najee Harris perform in 2024?Najee Harris had a decent final season with the Steelers. Harris featured in all 17 regular-season games and posted 1,043 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 263 carries. He added 36 receptions and 283 receiving yards as well.Harris was key to the Steelers reaching the playoffs. However, the franchise was routinely dispatched by the Baltimore Ravens, with Harris mustering just five rushing yards off six attempts.The Alabama Crimson Tide product has since taken his talents to Jim Harbaugh's Chargers. He'll likely battle rookie sensation Omarion Hampton for the RB1 job in the 2025 campaign. The Chargers selected Hampton with the 22nd pick of the 2025 draft as one of just two running backs picked in the first round.Harris is in a race against time to keep up his streak of never missing an NFL game since he was drafted. He has three preseason games after the Hall of Fame Game to prove his fitness.