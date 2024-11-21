Is Najee Harris playing tonight? Steelers RB's status for Week 12 TNF explored

Due to an ankle ailment, Najee Harris did not practice with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates last Wednesday before the team's Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. However, he made it back for two full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday and was cleared to play in the 18-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Harris did not appear to have suffered any injury in the Week 11 AFC North game, but he was listed as DNP on Pittsburgh's first injury report of the week on Monday.

Exploring Najee Harris' availability status for Week 12

On Monday's injury report, the Pittsburgh Steelers designated Najee Harris as DNP due to "rest.” After making two full practice appearances on Tuesday and Wednesday, the running back was officially taken off the team's final injury report.

Harris is expected to take the field on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field, barring any last-minute pregame injuries. He had 18 rushes for 63 yards and 4 catches for 30 yards in his most recent game against the Ravens. He has now taken his total for the season to 708 rushing yards, leading the Steelers in that department while also amassing 175 carries and three touchdowns.

Harris is on track to surpass his career best of 1,200 running yards, which he attained in his 2021 rookie season if he keeps producing at this rate.

There's a good chance the Steelers will rely more on the running game, considering the projected cold and rain in Cleveland for the game on Thursday. Najee Harris, who has amassed 493 rushing yards and four scores in six games against the Browns in his career, could get plenty of opportunities as a result.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday night?

Thanks to a solid defense and good play from quarterback Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers have won their last five games, are 8-2 overall, and are leading the AFC North. They will face another AFC North team in Week 12 after beating the Baltimore Ravens the previous weekend.

Pittsburgh will play on the road at Cleveland on Thursday night to face the Browns, a side that is currently 2-8 and in last place in the AFC North.

The divisional game will be available for streaming nationally on Prime Video and is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Below is all you need to know to enjoy every bit of action during the Week 12's Thursday Night Football game:

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 21, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

