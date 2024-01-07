Is Najee Harris related to Franco Harris? Steelers RB's family explored

Najee Harris and Franco Harris are running backs who have etched their names in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Najee did so during the 2020s, while Franco made a name for himself in Pittsburgh in the 1970s and 80s.

While the duo share a surname, there are no familial relations between them. The duo are simply really good at being running backs and featured for the Steelers.

Najee Harris' NFL career timeline

Najee Harris enjoyed a stellar college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He won two CFP national championships with Bama and was a Unanimous All-American in his last year.

Hence, it wasn't a surprise when the Martinez, California, native was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2021 Draft. Since joining the Steelers, he has amassed three consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards as their primary running back.

Furthermore, the dynamic RB earned a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season when he broke the 1,200 rushing mark in his first foray into the Pros. Harris is a key player for the Steelers, and his durability is his biggest asset.

The Alabama Crimson Tide alum has yet to miss a game since getting drafted, and he's still soldering on in 2023.

Franco Harris' NFL legacy

Franco Harris' place in the history books for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL is secured. The Pro Football Hall of Famer enjoyed a spectacular 13-year career and represented the Steelers in the first 12 of those years.

Franco Harris entered the league via the Draft in 1972 when he was selected in the first round by the Steelers. Interestingly, then Steelers' coach Chuck Noll wanted Robert Newhouse instead, but luckily for Steelers' fans, Noll didn't get his wish.

In Harris' 13-year career, the Fort Dix, New Jersey, native amassed a sizeable trophy case. Harris is a four-time Super Bowl champion, one-time Super Bowl MVP, the 1972 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, one-time first-team All-Pro selection, two-time second-team All-Pro selection, a nine-time Pro Bowler and the 1976 NFL rushing touchdowns leader.

Harris was named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team and is a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor and Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990, six years after his retirement. Franco Harris wasn't just a Pittsburgh Steelers icon; he was an NFL legend, and Najee Harris wouldn't do worse than trying to emulate the Steelers legend when his career ends.

