Is Nick Chubb playing tonight? Browns RB's status explored for Week 12 TNF clash vs. Steelers

Nick Chubb has been in the limelight for the Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The running back has played in every game since making his season debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Now, fans want to know whether Chubb will play against the Steelers on Thursday night.

Is Browns RB Nick Chubb playing tonight vs. Steelers?

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb - Source: Imagn

Barring any late injury or setback, Nick Chubb will play against the Steelers on Thursday. The running back is active on the Browns roster and is expected to suit up for the Week 12 game.

Chubb kept away from the injury report this week and also took part in full practice during the three sessions in the buildup to the game.

Notably, Chubb tore his left MCL in last season's matchup against Pittsburgh and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season. He also missed six games for Cleveland at the start of this season as he continued his recovery from the long-term knee injury.

On Tuesday, Chubb said he was eager to play against the Steelers, who have won five games in a row, but he will treat the matchup as just another game.

"It's just the same normal game for me, pushing the same way," Chubb said to reporters. "Looking forward to going out there and playing against a great team."

How has Browns RB Nick Chubb performed this season?

Chubb has posted 163 yards on 53 carries and scored one touchdown in Cleveland's past four games. The Browns have a 1-3 record with the running back this season.

Although Cleveland is out of the playoff race, the team will want to finish the season on a high. The Browns will also have one eye on clearing some players from their square as they look to prepare for next season.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Browns vs. Steelers game, where you can watch Chubb in action:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channels: N/A

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

