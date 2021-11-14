Is Nick Chubb playing tonight vs the Patriots?

COVID-19 has struck again, and this time Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is the victim. Chubb contracted the virus and tested positive for it on Tuesday.

In addition to Chubb, backup running back Demetric Felton also tested positive.

To play, Chubb needed to test negative for the virus on two separate occasions. Unfortunately for the Browns, Chubb was unable to meet those requirements.

The Browns will now face the New England Patriots without their best player offensively.

Field Yates @FieldYates Browns RB Nick Chubb is OUT Sunday against the Patriots. D’Ernest Johnson is set to get his second start of the season. Browns RB Nick Chubb is OUT Sunday against the Patriots. D’Ernest Johnson is set to get his second start of the season.

Nick Chubb isn't playing vs. Patriots

The loss of Chubb hurts, but so does the loss of Felton. The Browns are already shorthanded due to the loss of Kareem Hunt, who is still recovering from a calf injury.

D'Ernest Johnson is the Browns' only healthy running back, which isn't ideal. The Browns offense is at its best when it can control the pace by slowing it down by pounding the rock.

Johnson has shown incredible potential this season. But if he gets injured, the offense will have no choice but to pass the ball.

Nick Chubb is having the best season of his career. This will be Chubb's second missed game of the season, but he's still on pace to shatter his statistics from the past three seasons.

Outside of Derrick Henry, nobody rushes harder on a more consistent basis than the Browns star. Nick Chubb has averaged 6.0 yards per carry this season.

That's tied for the league lead with Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.

The Browns picked up a dominant statement victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The Patriots will provide a challenge with Bill Belichick trying to maximize the advantage of a Browns team down three running backs.

The Patriots will capitalize against the depleted Browns.

The Patriots' defense might not be an elite unit, but they've been exceptional at preventing scores. The most points they've given up this season were 23 against the league's most high-powered offense, the Dallas Cowboys.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN The Patriots' defense hasn't allowed more than 24 points in regulation in any game this season.



vs. MIA: 17

vs. NYJ: 6

vs. NO: 21

vs. TB: 19

vs. HOU: 22

vs. DAL: 23

vs. NYJ: 13

vs. LAC: 24

Belichick has JC Jackson playing at defensive player of the year level at cornerback. Matt Judon has been one of the best free agent signings in the league, with nine sacks in nine games.

Both teams are 5-4, and in the thick of a hotly contested AFC playoff race. It's only Week 10, but this is a game that will have consequences in the final standings come January.

If the Browns can be victorious without Chubb, Hunt and Felton, they deserve a lot of respect and credit around the league.

Edited by LeRon Haire