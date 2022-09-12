Is Former Eagles QB Nick Foles still playing football?

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has spent 10 years in the NFL and his time with the Eagles has been truly phenomenal. He became the first-ever Super Bowl MVP for the Eagles after leading the team to the big victory in 2018.

What has happened to Nick Foles since? Is he still playing football?

After playing his last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, Foles found a new home with the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022-23 season. The Colts signed a two-year deal worth $6.2 million with Foles. Foles will re-unite with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was a former offensive coordinator with the Eagles when they won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Foles has a fair chance to play as a backup quarterback to Matt Ryan for the 2022-23 season. Apart from these two, the Colts also have two other reserve quarterbacks - Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan.

Before joining the Colts, there were rumors that the Eagles were interested in having Nick Foles play for them again. If Foles had returned to the Eagles, it would have been his third stint with the team.

Previous career statistics and achievements of Nick Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Nick Foles as the 88th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. Foles played his first three years with the Eagles and threw for 6,753 yards with 46 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

In 2015, the Eagles traded him to the St. Louis Rams. He started in all 11 games he played, throwing for 2,052 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The following year, he played for the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup before returning to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

John Stolnis @JohnStolnis Nick Foles 2017 postseason throws ranked:



1. Corey Clement TD Super Bowl 52

2. Flea Flicker TD throw to Torry Smith NFC Championship Game

3. Bomb to Alshon TD NFC Championship Game

4. Bomb to Alshon TD Super Bowl 52

5. 4th and 1 play to Ertz, 4th quarter, Super Bowl 52 Nick Foles 2017 postseason throws ranked:1. Corey Clement TD Super Bowl 522. Flea Flicker TD throw to Torry Smith NFC Championship Game3. Bomb to Alshon TD NFC Championship Game4. Bomb to Alshon TD Super Bowl 525. 4th and 1 play to Ertz, 4th quarter, Super Bowl 52

2017 was a special year for the quarterback. He started as a backup to Carson Wentz. However, Wentz suffered a torn ACL during the Week 14 game against the Rams and missed the remainder of the season.

Foles started the ensuing games and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win against the then five-time Super Bowl champion, the New England Patriots. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 and Foles became the second quarterback to defeat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl, joining Eli Manning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12