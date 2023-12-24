Is Nico Collins playing today vs Browns? Texans WR's status for Week 16 explored

Nico Collins is among a host of stars under the injury cloud as the Texans take on the Browns in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. This is that time of the year when franchises struggle to put out their top players on the field due to such niggles and bruises and this year has been particularly brutal in many ways.

The Houston Texans' playoffs charge this season has been improbable. Before the season began, the highest that many of their own fans hoped for was an improvment on last year as they build a team around rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. But the second overall pick has been phenomenal and he has been helped by many receivers, not least by Nico Collins.

Is Nico Collins playing today vs Browns in Week 16?

Nico Collins last played for the Houston Texans on 10th December, 2023, in the Week 14 game against the New York Jets. That proved to be a particularly difficult game for them in terms of injuries as C.J. Stroud entered the concussion protocol and Nico Collins suffered a calf injury.

The wide receiver had one catch for 13 yards in that game before exiting and it was a shame because he was playing amazingly well coming into that week. In the match prior to that against the Denver Broncos, he had 191 yards in nine receptions and one touchdown. In the week before that against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had 104 yards in seven catches and another receiving touchdown.

Despite having their quarterback and Nico Collins unavailable in their last game against the Tennessee Titans, they snatched an overtime 19-16 win. But the matchup against the Cleveland Browns is much tougher, given they are a 9-5 team and with a better record than the Texans.

C.J. Stroud is already out for the game as he did not exit the protocol. And Nico Collins was limited in practice all three days of the week. But the good news is that he was not completely ruled out of practice on any given day, so he is officially listed as questionable. Adam Schefter reported that he is likely to play the game.

Week 16: How to watch Texans vs Browns live?

The Texans versus Browns in seasons past have often been about teams already eliminated from playoff contention this late in the year. But this is a different world where the New England Patriots are the laggards and these two franchises are fighting for the postseason. It promises to be an exciting game and one can follow all the action based on the details given below.

Game: Cleveland Browns (9-5, 2-4 Road) at Houston Texans (8-6, 5-2 Home)

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Date: Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023

Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 Start Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull

It promises to be a fascinating game, especially after the Cincinnati Bengals loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that leaves both teams with a 8-7 record. The Browns know that one more win will put them at 10-5, just one game behind from the Ravens. Baltimore has already made the playoffs but face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, who have an identical 11-3 record as them. If the AFC contenders slip up, it suddenly opens up new avenues for Cleveland.

The Houston Texans, meanwhile, know that Buffalo Bills won against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, meaning Josh Allen and team have improved to 9-6 for the season. A win for Houston will tie that and they know that if they win their remaining games as well, they will be in the playoffs.

Their final game against the Indianapolis Colts could prove crucial. Both teams are currently 8-6 and if both of them win their intervening matchups, the winner of that match will probably make the postseason while the other will likely miss out.