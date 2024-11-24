Is Nico Collins playing today vs Titans? Texans WR's status explored for Week 12

The 7-4 Houston Texans returned to winning ways in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, but there's still a lot of football left to play in the AFC South. This afternoon, the Texans take on the Tennessee Titans as they chase their eight win of the season.

Houston is a bit banged up heading into Week 12 but will have the services of Nico Collins. The Texans WR missed five games with a hamstring injury before making a comeback against the Cowboys last week.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Nico Collins playing today vs Titans?

Collins wasn't on a snap count against the Cowboys despite a lengthy injury layoff. In any case, the Texans eased him into action. He ended the evening registering four catches on seven targets for 54 yards.

Collins is once again expected to be a go for the Week 12 game against the Titans.

Houston Texans injury report for Week 12

Tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) and DT Foley Fatukasi (foot) have been ruled out for the game against the Titans.

DE Will Anderson Jr. was a major injury concern heading into Week 12 but is expected to take the field later today. Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter popped up on the injury report this week but are expected to suit up against the Titans.

How to watch Titans vs Texans live?

The Titans and the Texans lock horns in the early slate of games this afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. from the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Titans vs Texans game will air live on CBS. Fans can also catch the game live on Fubo TV with a seven-day free trial.

Titans vs Texans head-to-head record

Over the past five showdowns, the Texans have dispatched the Titans three times, with Tennessee getting outscored 99-78. With CJ Stroud looking to get the Texans back on track after the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions, expect Houston to come out all guns blazing against the Titans this afternoon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.