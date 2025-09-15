Is Nico Collins playing tonight? Texans WR's status revealed for Week 2 MNF vs Buccaneers

Nico Collins is C. J. Stroud's favorite target and a key part of the Houston Texans' offense. The Michigan Wolverines product had a top-notch 2024 campaign, and he's looking to continue the good form in 2025.With the Houston Texans set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight, let's examine Collins' availability.Is Nico Collins playing tonight?Yes, Nico Collins is playing in tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The versatile pass catcher wasn't listed on this week's injury report, so he's in the clear to feature against the Bucs.Collins has had his fair share of injuries over time. In 2024, he dealt with a hamstring issue that ruled him out for a few games. He came back stronger, finishing the season with a stat line of 68 catches, 1,006 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in 12 games. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.While Collins is set to feature in tonight's game, the same can't be said about teammates Braxton Berrios, Christian Kirk, and Jake Andrews. Berrios and Kirk are wide receivers, while center Jake Andrews. Other players on the injury report are guard Ed Ingram and tackle Blake Fisher.How did Nico Collins perform in Week 1?Nico Collins had a forgettable start to the 2025 campaign. The Pro Bowler recorded a stat line of three receptions, 25 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns as the Texans slumped to a 14-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.The Texans never got going in the game and dropped to a 0-1 record to start the season. Collins and Co. will look to put up a significantly better showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.DeMeco Ryans will have to game plan around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' versatile offense. The Buccaneers have two high-flying wide receivers in Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka, while their run game features the ever-impressive Bucky Irving. It's bound to be an interesting chess game between Ryans and his counterpart, Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Bucs.