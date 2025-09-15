  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Nico Collins playing tonight? Texans WR's status revealed for Week 2 MNF vs Buccaneers

Is Nico Collins playing tonight? Texans WR's status revealed for Week 2 MNF vs Buccaneers

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 15, 2025 15:23 GMT
Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Nico Collins playing tonight? Texans WR's status revealed for Week 2 MNF vs Buccaneers

Nico Collins is C. J. Stroud's favorite target and a key part of the Houston Texans' offense. The Michigan Wolverines product had a top-notch 2024 campaign, and he's looking to continue the good form in 2025.

Ad

With the Houston Texans set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight, let's examine Collins' availability.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Nico Collins playing tonight?

Yes, Nico Collins is playing in tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The versatile pass catcher wasn't listed on this week's injury report, so he's in the clear to feature against the Bucs.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Collins has had his fair share of injuries over time. In 2024, he dealt with a hamstring issue that ruled him out for a few games. He came back stronger, finishing the season with a stat line of 68 catches, 1,006 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in 12 games. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.

Ad

While Collins is set to feature in tonight's game, the same can't be said about teammates Braxton Berrios, Christian Kirk, and Jake Andrews. Berrios and Kirk are wide receivers, while center Jake Andrews. Other players on the injury report are guard Ed Ingram and tackle Blake Fisher.

Ad

How did Nico Collins perform in Week 1?

Nico Collins had a forgettable start to the 2025 campaign. The Pro Bowler recorded a stat line of three receptions, 25 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns as the Texans slumped to a 14-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Texans never got going in the game and dropped to a 0-1 record to start the season. Collins and Co. will look to put up a significantly better showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

DeMeco Ryans will have to game plan around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' versatile offense. The Buccaneers have two high-flying wide receivers in Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka, while their run game features the ever-impressive Bucky Irving. It's bound to be an interesting chess game between Ryans and his counterpart, Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Bucs.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications