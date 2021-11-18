Is Odell Beckham Jr. cursed? Timeline of Rams WR

Amid all the hoopla about Odell Beckham Jr. moving to the Rams, there was a game that took place. The Los Angeles Rams, along with Odell Beckham Jr. and other receivers complementing Matthew Stafford, were supposed to annihilate the San Francisco 49ers, who were supposed to be a mere footnote to the whole storyline. Instead, the 49ers upended the apple cart and defeated the Rams 31-10, with the much-vaunted Rams offense limited to just a single touchdown. It begs the question of why misfortune follows Odell Beckham Jr. everywhere he goes. He is undoubtedly a great receiver, and it makes us wonder if he is jinxed.

The mysterious curse of being Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants (2014-2018)

Odell Beckham Jr. has always been a phenomenal receiver, yet bad luck always seems to follow him around. Cast your mind back to the time when he lined up with Eli Manning on the New York Giants' offense. Yet, the Giants never built around the quarterback and wasted his final years. Even though they went to the playoffs in 2016, in 2017 and 2018, the team regressed.

Cleveland Browns (2019-2021)

Consider Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Cleveland Browns. He left the Giants franchise believing they were not moving in the right direction. When he got there, he found himself unwanted, and his production decreased year after year. When he got injured in the past season, his teammates rallied around him. Yet the Browns had no qualms about letting him go because they saw the difference in production with and without him in the team. From 2019 to 2020, when Odell Beckham Jr. played in a game, the Cleveland Browns went 11-12 and averaged 21.65 points per game. When he did not play, the Browns went 8-5 and averaged 25.62 points per game.

Jai Blevins @jaiblevins @danorlovsky7 Yet ANOTHER game to add to the overwhelming data that Baker and the Browns are better without OBJ. @danorlovsky7 Yet ANOTHER game to add to the overwhelming data that Baker and the Browns are better without OBJ. https://t.co/22Saxijptn

Los Angeles Rams (2021)

Now consider what transpired in the latest game. The Rams could and should have won against the 49ers. Odell Beckham Jr. was hyped up. Yet it was his miscommunication with Matthew Stafford that gave up, at least, one interception and directly contributed to the loss.

PFF @PFF Stafford interception targeting OBJ 😬

Stafford interception targeting OBJ 😬 https://t.co/78J5F780Gy

But if we believe in the law of averages, let us hope that the curse is finally overcome and that luck turns in favor of Odell Beckham Jr. His talent and personality deserve it. The Rams will be hoping for the same as they look to go all the way.

